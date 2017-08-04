Harris to Produce Falcon III Manpack Radios for Army Evaluation

Harris has secured a delivery order from the U.S. Army to supply an undisclosed number of multichannel radios for evaluation under the service branch’s Handheld, Manpack & Small Form-Fit program.
The company said Thursday it will provide Falcon III radios along with installation kits, ancillaries, training and field service representative support.
Brendan O’Connell, president of Harris’ tactical communications business, said the company aims to help modernize the Army’s communication systems to address a growing demand for information in the battlefield.
Falcon III is one of three radio platforms the service branch will evaluate during field-based risk reduction and operational tests next year.
Harris, General Dynamics and Rockwell Collins won spots on a potential 10-year, $12.7 billion contract in February 2016 to provide HMS radios, accessories and support services to the Army.
The Falcon III technology is equipped with software-based architecture and designed to integrate with soldier radio, single channel ground and airborne radio and Mobile User Objective System waveforms.
