A Huntington Ingalls Industries business unit has been selected by the U.S. Navy to be in charge of repairing guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald.
Ingalls Shipbuilding will perform repairs to the ship at its facilities in Pascagoula, Mississippi, HII said Wednesday.
“Ingalls and all of its employees regret the tragic circumstances that will bring the ship to Pascagoula, but it is an honor and a privilege to work with the Navy to return the ship to the fleet in the shortest time possible,” said Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding.
USS Fitzgerald suffered damages including to its pilothouse and the commanding officer’s cabin following a collision with a container ship near Japan in June.
HII is a provider of shipbuilding services to the U.S. government and had been in charge of past repairs of Navy ships such as the USS Stark and the USS Cole.
HII Shipbuilding Division to Perform Repairs on USS Fitzgerald
