Huntington Ingalls Industries has completed overhaul and modernization work on the U.S. Navy‘s USS Ramage guided missile destroyer, four days ahead of schedule.
HII said Tuesday the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer re-entered the Navy fleet on Monday following an upgrade effort that began in November 2016 and included ship alterations, procurement of materials and repairs.
The Navy awarded HII a potential $21.4 contract in September 2016 to update, repair and maintain USS Ramage.
USS Ramage was delivered to the Navy in 1995 and is one of 29 Arleigh Burke-class ships that HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has built for the service branch to date.
Five more destroyers are currently under construction at Ingalls Shipbuilding.
Huntington Ingalls Redelivers Modernized USS Ramage Destroyer to Navy
