A multinational industry team composed of Crossmatch, FlexEnable and ISORG has been chosen as a finalist of an Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity prize challenge that seeks biometric technology for fingerprint capture.
Crossmatch said Tuesday the team has developed a proof-of-concept automated capture system under IARPA’s Nail-to-Nail Fingerprint Challenge to help the agency eliminate the need for human operators to manually roll an individual’s fingerprints.
The N2N Fingerprint Challenge aims to end plain fingerprint captures through automation of live and forensic biometric fingerprint recognition.
“We feel that our research activities in this challenge showcase Crossmatch’s ability to identify promising technologies and partners for the advancement of biometric technology,” said Dan Raguin, vice president of optical technologies at Crossmatch.
The Crossmatch-FlexEnable-ISORG team intends to showcase a prototype device at the competition’s stage 3 live test that is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C. next month.
IARPA will award a total of $295,000 to challenge winners this fall.
IARPA Selects Crossmatch-FlexEnable-ISORG Team as Fingerprint Capture Tech Challenge Finalist
