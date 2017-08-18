Intel hosted the closing event of NASA‘s eight-week artificial intelligence research and development program at the company’s Santa Clara, California facility.
Intel said Thursday it supported research on how artificial intelligence can help address challenges in the areas of space weather, space resources and planetary defense as a partner in NASA’s Frontier Development Lab program.
As part of FDL, an Intel-sponsored research team used the company’s Nervana deep learning platform to create maps of the lunar poles.
The team aimed to show that deep learning technology can speed up mapping tasks and generate the same results as human map makers.
The research team’s findings were presented at the wrap-up event and will be used for near-term space missions.
Intel added that Nervana could provide terrain mapping for future commercial space missions that seek water and other volatiles.
Researchers also received mentorship from Intel engineers and full access to the company’s Nervana Cloud and neon deep learning software.
Intel Exhibits Deep Learning Tech at NASA AI R&D Event
Intel hosted the closing event of NASA‘s eight-week artificial intelligence research and development program at the company’s Santa Clara, California facility.
Intel said Thursday it supported research on how artificial intelligence can help address challenges in the areas of space weather, space resources and planetary defense as a partner in NASA’s Frontier Development Lab program.
As part of FDL, an Intel-sponsored research team used the company’s Nervana deep learning platform to create maps of the lunar poles.
The team aimed to show that deep learning technology can speed up mapping tasks and generate the same results as human map makers.
The research team’s findings were presented at the wrap-up event and will be used for near-term space missions.
Intel added that Nervana could provide terrain mapping for future commercial space missions that seek water and other volatiles.
Researchers also received mentorship from Intel engineers and full access to the company’s Nervana Cloud and neon deep learning software.