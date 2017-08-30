Iron Mountain has opened a new $4.5 million, 11,600-square-foot customer welcome center called the Guardian Gateway in western Pennsylvania.
The facility is located at the company’s underground campus in Boyers that houses storage, imaging, data center as well as data management and restoration operations, Iron Mountain announced Tuesday.
“We have deep roots in Butler County and are happy to continue investing in the community with this new multimillion-dollar facility, bringing our total capital investment in our Boyers campus to nearly $100 million in just the past five years,” said Dale Lawing, senior vice president and general manager for Iron Mountain’s North Central region.
The company added the location of the Guardian Gateway works to facilitate security of customer hardware shipments through an adjacent 5,600-square-foot shipping and receiving area, and it features conference rooms and office space.
Authorities present during the facility’s opening ceremony were Butler County Commissioners Kevin Boozel, Kim Geyer and Leslie Osche; Sen. Scott Hutchinson; Rep. Mike Kelly; and Rep. Tedd Nesbit.
Iron Mountain provides storage and management services for over 230,000 organizations around the world, with global business and customer operations centers located in Collegeville and Royersford in Pennsylvania.
Iron Mountain Opens New Customer Engagement Facility in Pennsylvania
