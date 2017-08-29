Juniper Unveils Security Platform for Cloud-Based Apps

Juniper Networks has begun to offer a security and micro-segmentation platform designed to protect cloud-based applications.
The Juniper Contrail Security tool works to employ automated application traffic discovery and policy enforcement to mitigate threats facing applications that run on cloud environments, Juniper said Tuesday.
Contrail Security offers threat prevention, policy management, visibility and control to help customers address threats “without compromising scale, performance and interoperability,” said Pratik Roychowdhury, Juniper senior director of product management for Contrail.
The security platform is also designed to streamline policy creation; apply distributed security and networking policies; and provide visualization, analytics and orchestration across hybrid cloud environments.
