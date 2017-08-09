KeyW has received a five-year, $24 million contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory extend its knowledge of autonomous multi-domain sensing technology for airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
KeyW to Help Air Force Study Multi-Domain ISR Fusion
KeyW has received a five-year, $24 million contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory extend its knowledge of autonomous multi-domain sensing technology for airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
The company said Tuesday it will explore multi-sensor, multi-domain fusion systems such as electro-optical, radio frequency and infrared sensing technologies.
KeyW will also provide imaging, detection, tracking, multi-functional sensor and multi-intelligence processing systems to help the U.S. Air Force address future anti-access/area denial obstacles.
John Sutton, KeyW chief operating officer, said the company will continue to support AFRL’s efforts to further develop airborne ISR capacities.
George Dalton, director of KeyW’s Dayton operations, will serve as the company’s program lead under the contract.
The company added it aims to help AFRL transition multi-sensor multi-domain fusion technologies to operational platforms that use the AgilePod multi-intelligence pod.