Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has provided a live ballistic missile target for the U.S. Navy‘s test of an air and missile defense radar on July 27.
The Raytheon-made AN/SPY-6(V) radar worked to acquire and track Kratos’ medium range ballistic missile target that was launched from the Navy’s Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, Kratos said Monday.
Raytheon initially tested AN/SPY-6 against a ballistic missile target during a defense exercise at the Pacific Missile Range Facility earlier this year.
Kratos delivered payload hardware such as mechanical support structures, stabilizing fins, electrical event initiation systems and active staging and separation systems for the latest radar test.
Kratos personnel also provided mission planning, software development, payload assembly, testing, target vehicle build-up and launch operations support for the demonstration.
AN/SPY-6 radars will be installed on the Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer ships.
Kratos Helps Navy Test Air & Missile Defense Radar Against Ballistic Missile Target
