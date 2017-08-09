Milrem will demonstrate a new unmanned ground vehicle at the annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering and Technology Symposium in Michigan as the Estonia-based defense company looks for opportunities to expand its UGV production in the U.S.
Titan is built to support dismounted troops and carry weapons and equipment to remote weapon stations, Milrem said Tuesday.
Kuldar Vaarsi, CEO of Milrem, said the company has been searching for potential manufacturing partners since the U.S. Army accepted the company’s UGV offering for the first phase of the service branch’s Squad Maneuver Equipment Transport testing program.
“Milrem’s UGV may be used on the battlefield in various roles while keeping life cycle management and logistics costs to a minimum,” Vaarsi added.
The company designed Titan to support explosive ordinance detection and disposal missions as well as house tethered or non-tethered unmanned aircraft systems.
The vehicle is equipped with QinetiQ North America-made tactical robot controller and robotic applique kit.
Kuldar Vaarsi: Milrem Seeks US Manufacturing Partners for Unmanned Ground Vehicle
Milrem will demonstrate a new unmanned ground vehicle at the annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering and Technology Symposium in Michigan as the Estonia-based defense company looks for opportunities to expand its UGV production in the U.S.
Titan is built to support dismounted troops and carry weapons and equipment to remote weapon stations, Milrem said Tuesday.
Kuldar Vaarsi, CEO of Milrem, said the company has been searching for potential manufacturing partners since the U.S. Army accepted the company’s UGV offering for the first phase of the service branch’s Squad Maneuver Equipment Transport testing program.
“Milrem’s UGV may be used on the battlefield in various roles while keeping life cycle management and logistics costs to a minimum,” Vaarsi added.
The company designed Titan to support explosive ordinance detection and disposal missions as well as house tethered or non-tethered unmanned aircraft systems.
The vehicle is equipped with QinetiQ North America-made tactical robot controller and robotic applique kit.