A team of L3 Technologies and Air Tractor will bring their light-attack aircraft to Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico to participate in the U.S. Air Force’s OA-X demonstration, DoD Buzz reported Monday.
The companies will demonstrate their AT-802L Longsword aircraft through a two-day flight test that will kick off on Aug. 8.
AT-802L Longsword is a variant of the AT-802U aircraft and is designed to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
Defense News also reported that Longsword has a glass cockpit, L3 Wescam MX-15 electro-optical infrared sensor and ForceX mission management platform and is designed to fly for at least 10 hours with up to 6,200 pounds of munitions and fuel.
Textron and a team of Sierra Nevada Corp. and Embraer also participated in the service branch’s light attack aircraft experiment.
SNC and Embraer will showcase their A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, while Textron will fly its AT-6 Wolverine and Scorpion jet at the OX-A event that aims to help the military branch decide whether to advance a program of record for light-attack planes.
L3-Air Tractor Team to Join USAF Light Attack Aircraft Demo
