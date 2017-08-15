Leonardo DRS has received a $32.2 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to deliver provisioned item orders, engineering services and associated support for the low-voltage power system of Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers.
The Defense Department said Monday Leonardo DRS’ systems business will perform work under the modification through September 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
DDG 1000‘s low-voltage power system includes power conversion modules called Integrated Flight Through Power as well as distribution system load centers and a diesel generator set.
The company will help the Navy install and commission IFTPs on the destroyer ships.
The Naval Sea Systems Command will obligate $730,000 at the time of modification award from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funds.
Leonardo DRS to Help Navy Install Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Power System
