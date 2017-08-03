The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has awarded LMI a potential four-year, $49.7 million contract to continue to support the marketplace plan management group at CMS’ Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight.
The company said Wednesday it will help manage, analyze and review issuer operations within CCIIO MPMG under the follow-on contract with an $11.9 million base value.
“Over the past five years, we’ve shown our commitment to CCIIO through the development of dedicated review and analysis tools customized for MPMG’s mission,” said Whitney Owen, an LMI program director.
The company will also perform certification reviews in Federally-Facilitated Marketplace states, support the qualified health plan certification process and provide ad hoc research and analysis services for CMS.
Majority of the work will occur at LMI headquarters in Tysons, Virginia, and a company facility in San Antonio, Texas.
LMI Secures $50M Follow-On CMS Marketplace Support Contract
