Lockheed Martin has received a three-year, $28.8 million delivery order from the U.S. Navy to provide supplies and services in support of F-35 Lightning II milestone events.
The Defense Department said Monday the company’s aeronautics business will deliver and install retrofit modification kits for the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and other non-DoD participants under the order.
The Naval Air Systems Command obligated $14.4 million at the time of award from fiscal 2016 Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy aircraft procurement; fiscal 2017 Marine Corps and Navy aircraft procurement; and non-U.S. DoD participant funds.
Work will occur at Lockheed’s facility in Fort Worth, Texas through July 2020.
Lockheed Gets Navy Order for F-35 Supplies, Services
