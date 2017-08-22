Lockheed-Led Team Concludes Navy LCS Builder’s Trials

An industry team led by Lockheed Martin wrapped up builder’s trials of the U.S. Navy‘s USS Little Rock littoral combat ship Thursday.
The sea trials took place in Lake Michigan and sought to demonstrate the reliability and performance of the warship’s propulsion system, Lockheed said Monday.
Lockheed’s team members include Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Gibbs & Cox and approximately 800 suppliers across the U.S.
The Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey will inspect and witness final demonstrations of USS Little Rock in the coming weeks to complete acceptance trials before the team delivers the ship to the Navy later this year.
The Lockheed-led team is currently in full-rate production of Freedom-class LCS, with four ships already completed and eight ships under construction at a Fincantieri Marinette Marine facility.
