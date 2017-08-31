Lockheed Martin and Mahindra Defence Systems have opened a C-130J Super Hercules training center at a military air base in Hindon, India.
The facility is equipped with a full-motion simulator built to help Indian C-130J airmen train on how to operate the special operations aircraft the country’s air force bought from Lockheed in 2011, Mahindra said Wednesday.
Phil Shaw, chief executive at Lockheed’s Indian arm, said the partnership seeks to help address a global demand for C-130J military flight training.
The center’s simulation system works to generate a realistic training environment designed to hone the operational and tactical skills of pilots, loadmasters and combat system operators.
Indian C-130Js will receive life cycle support services from Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems division.
Lockheed, Mahindra Open C-130J Training Center for India’s Air Force
