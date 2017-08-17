Lockheed’s Radar Warning Receiver for Combat Rescue Chopper Concludes USAF Technical Readiness Evaluation

A Lockheed Martin-built radar warning receiver component of the tactical mission platform for the Combat Rescue Helicopter program has completed technical readiness level 6 review.
The AN/APR-52 RWR system achieved TRL 6 after the U.S. Air Force demonstrated the platform at its integrated demonstrations and applications laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, Lockheed said Wednesday.
AN/APR-52 is part of the tactical mission defensive systems suite that works to provide threat detection capability to the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter designed to replace the Air Force’s HH-60G Pave Hawk aircraft.
“The APR-52 represents a significant leap in radar warning performance for rotary wing aircraft,” said Tim Healy, CRH program director at Lockheed’s Sikorsky subsidiary.
“We are excited about its entry into service, and this … demonstration significantly increases the confidence in our schedule.”
The TRL demonstration came months after Sikorsky wrapped up the critical design review in May that will facilitate the CRH program’s transition to the assembly, evaluation and testing phase.
