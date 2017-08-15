Rick Ambrose
Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of space systems segment at Lockheed Martin, has said virtual reality, 3D printing and artificial intelligence are the top three trends he believes will advance and redefine satellite production.
Ambrose wrote in an Aug. 3 article published on LinkedIn that future engineers will be able to use VR tools throughout the satellite design process.
“Technicians will don augmented reality glasses showing real-time instructions for how each part comes together and offering troubleshooting advice for any issues they may encounter,” he added.
He said he thinks engineers will be able to design and build multi-material, large systems through the adoption of additive manufacturing or 3D printing process.
Ambrose, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, noted that AI platforms will eventually serve as virtual assistants to astronauts involved in deep space exploration missions.
“AI systems will analyze problems and walk astronauts through how to fix them in real-time, and also assist with scientific research and analysis,” he said.
He also mentioned that Lockheed started construction work on a $350 million satellite production facility at the company’s Waterton Canyon campus in Colorado.
Lockheed’s Rick Ambrose: AI, Virtual Reality, 3D Printing Could Revolutionize Satellite Production
Rick Ambrose
Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of space systems segment at Lockheed Martin, has said virtual reality, 3D printing and artificial intelligence are the top three trends he believes will advance and redefine satellite production.
Ambrose wrote in an Aug. 3 article published on LinkedIn that future engineers will be able to use VR tools throughout the satellite design process.
“Technicians will don augmented reality glasses showing real-time instructions for how each part comes together and offering troubleshooting advice for any issues they may encounter,” he added.
He said he thinks engineers will be able to design and build multi-material, large systems through the adoption of additive manufacturing or 3D printing process.
Ambrose, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, noted that AI platforms will eventually serve as virtual assistants to astronauts involved in deep space exploration missions.
“AI systems will analyze problems and walk astronauts through how to fix them in real-time, and also assist with scientific research and analysis,” he said.
He also mentioned that Lockheed started construction work on a $350 million satellite production facility at the company’s Waterton Canyon campus in Colorado.