Millennium Computer Products has been awarded by the General Services Administration a one-year blanket purchase agreement as the sole supplier of Dell hardware to the government.
The BPA works to facilitate the government’s purchases of Dell products such as desktops, monitors, laptops and tablets with standard preconfiguration and optional upgrades through a business model designed to lower cost and speed up the buying process, MCP announced Friday.
The company added this BPA under the Government-wide Strategic Solutions for Desktops and Laptops contract vehicle builds on agencies’ efforts to bolster information technology procurement and management as required by certain policies.
MCP is a woman-owned business that provides computer services to the federal government.
MCP Named Sole Awardee of GSA BPA to Supply Dell Products to Agencies
