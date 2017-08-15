Metronome-MobileIron Team Secures DHS SBIR Grant to Develop Mobile Security Tech

A MobileIron–Metronome Software team has received a $749,930 grant from the Department of Homeland Security‘s Science and Technology Directorate to develop technology for first responders to secure mobile device-based sensor systems.
Both companies will work to create a security overlay designed to comply with security and data provenance requirements under the Next Generation First Responder framework, MobileIron said Monday.
DHS S&T awarded the Small Business Innovation Research Other Agencies Technology Solutions grant through the directorate’s mobile security research-and-development program.
The NGFR Apex program aims to integrate multiple technologies such multi-threat personal protective equipment, plug-and-play sensors and advanced communications devices to offer protection and situational awareness capacity for first responders.
MobileIron secured the grant after it received a Security Technical Implementation Guide approval from the Defense Information Systems Agency.
The company also earned a Common Criteria Certification for mobile device management protection from the National Security Agency-operated National Information Assurance Partnership program.
