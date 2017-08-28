Microsoft Unveils Monitoring Tool for Agencies on Azure Government Cloud

Microsoft has released a monitoring and analytics tool on the Azure Government cloud environment to help government agencies assess the state and performance of various resources.
Tom Keane, head of global infrastructure for Microsoft Azure, said in a blog post published Wednesday that the Azure Monitor platform helps users troubleshoot resources as well as evaluate analytics data to visualize the state of assets.
“With this release, we are also providing new alerting and notification options including custom email and webhooks,” noted Keane.
Keane added that Azure Monitor’s centralized logging and alerting feature helps meet compliance with various NIST SP 800-53 security controls as well as other Defense Department and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program requirements.
Users can also analyze, archive and query data collected from the Azure Monitor tool to create an audit trail along with monitoring controls.
