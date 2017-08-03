MIL Corp. has opened a new office in McLean, Virginia, to house the government services contractor’s accounting, contracts, business development, human resources and proposals and marketing teams.
MIL said Tuesday the 10,000-square-foot office located at 8401 Greensboro Drive in Tysons Corner will accommodate employees who manage corporate operations for cyber, engineering, financial and information technology contracts.
The company also seeks to increase collaboration with customers, vendors and teaming partners through the new office.
Last month, MIL expanded its facility in Lexington Park, Maryland, in a move to expand customer support for the U.S. Navy‘s Naval Air Systems Command.
MIL offers professional services to federal agencies in the areas of financial management, IT, engineering and cybersecurity.
MIL Corp. Unveils New Tysons Corner, VA Office
