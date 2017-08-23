Navy Adopts Rubrik Cloud Data Management Tool to Streamline Backup Operations

The U.S. Navy has begun to implement Rubrik’s software-defined converged platform in an effort to automate backup operations and manage data across public and private cloud environments.
The service branch’s Commander, Navy Installations Command reported a reduction in the total cost of ownership and achieved cost savings after it deployed Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management platform, the company said Wednesday.
Kip Hatch, network engineer and system architect for Navy CNIC, said the platform has helped the service branch support sailors and their families across 500 sites worldwide as well as back up as much as 90 terabytes of data.
“Agencies are struggling to migrate away from legacy technologies to more modern, cost-effective approaches like the cloud,” said Steve Alfieris, vice president and general manager of Rubrik’s federal business.
Alfieris added that the company’s platform works to help agencies plan their migration to the cloud.
The Cloud Data Management platform is designed to support cloud and on-premises deployments as well as provide Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 cryptographic functions for FIPS mode devices.
The Rubrik offering also supports Microsoft Azure GovCloud and AWS GovCloud platforms.
