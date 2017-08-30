Navy, MDA Launch Raytheon SM-6 Missiles Using Lockheed’s Aegis Combat System

The U.S. Navy and Missile Defense Agency have test-fired two Raytheon-made Standard Missile-6 Dual I missiles using the Lockheed Martin-built Aegis Combat System installed on the guided missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones.
Lockheed said Wednesday its Aegis platform helped the SM-6 missile detect, track and intercept a ballistic missile target in flight during the Flight Test Standard Missile–27 Event 2.
The test aimed to showcase the integrated capacities of the Aegis Weapon System and its evolution as a counter-threat platform.
Raytheon said Wednesday the demonstration also marked the third time its SM-6 technology engaged a ballistic missile during the target’s terminal phase.
Mike Campisi, SM-6 senior program director at Raytheon, said the company analyzed, coded and tested the system within seven months in response to the military’s request for an updated missile that can help address medium-range ballistic missile threats.
The Defense Department authorized the sale of SM-6 missiles to international customers earlier this year.
