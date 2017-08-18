Army NETCOM to Implement Plurilock Authentication Software

The U.S. Army‘s Network Enterprise Technology Command has selected a Plurilock Security Solutions-built cybersecurity platform to help warfighters defend against adversarial identity compromise.
Plurilock said Thursday NETCOM will implement and evaluate the company’s BioTracker authentication software that works to analyze behavior patterns and verify workplace users.
Ian Paterson, CEO of Plurilock, said the platform works to detect security breaches and send unusual user behavior notifications.
BioTracker’s patented artificial intelligence and behavioral biometrics tools work to identify authorized individuals based on usage patterns such as keystroke style and speed, mouse use and other behaviors to establish a biometric profile.
Plurilock also provide its platform to the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental organization for evaluation as a potential replacement to Common Access Cards.
Keith Trippie, CEO of The Trippie Group and a former executive director of the Department of Homeland Security‘s Enterprise System Development Office, said the BioTracker technology is designed to help government and corporate users secure intelligence systems, data and privileged accounts from sophisticated cyber threats and insider threats.
