The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency wants proposals for “novel sources” that can help develop new geospatial analytics methods and processes.
NGA said Thursday the solicitation serves as the sixth topic area of the agency’s three-year Boosting Innovative GEOINT broad agency announcement, which seeks white papers from traditional and non-traditional sources of basic and applied research.
“NGA is looking for state-of-the-art automated methods and techniques for analyzing huge volumes of geospatial data to discover the unknown in support of our national security, humanitarian and disaster relief mission,” said Richard Unis, an NGA program manager.
“These methods and techniques will help our analysts identify trends, changes and anomalies, speed up processing and exploitation, as well as reduce costs to the agency and mission partners in executing our critical missions,” Unis added.
NGA plans to award potential one-year, $500,000 contracts for the sixth topic area.
The agency will accept proposals for the new solicitation until Sept. 21.
NGA Seeks Proposals for Geospatial Analytics Algorithms, Methods
