The National Institute of Standards and Technology‘s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has partnered with NextLabs to craft a framework for the agency to implement and administer access rights management guidelines across the financial services industry.
NCCoE aims to equip financial institutions with a centralized system to manage and protect disparate identity and access systems from cyber threats, NextLabs said Thursday.
Harry Perper, chief engineer of NCCoE, said the center aims to help reduce security risks in the financial services sector through the ARM practice guide.
The center also worked with cybersecurity vendors to produce the practice guide as part of efforts to help industry adopt standards-based approaches to secure financial systems.
San Mateo, California-based Nextlabs offers data-based security software designed to store and protect critical business data.
NIST, NextLabs Partner to Help Finance Industry Adopt Access Rights Mgmt Practices
