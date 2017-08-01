Northrop to Support Air Force Logistics Complex Under $61M Contract

Northrop Grumman has landed a five-year, $60.8 million contract to provide logistics services to the U.S. Air Force‘s Quick Reaction Capability support center.
The Defense Department said Monday the company will support all activities carried out within an Air Force air logistics complex.
Work will occur in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, through April 30, 2022.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will obligate $9.3 million at the time of award from the service branch’s fiscal year 2017 operation and maintenance funds.
Northrop’s technical services business offers airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance quick reaction capability support, which includes systems integration, aircraft modification, operational support and sustainment services.
The QRC offering is designed to help government and military customers address adversaries’ rapid change of tactics.
