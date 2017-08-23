Northrop to Extend Forensic & Biometric Tech Support for UK Agency

Northrop Grumman has received a two-year contract extension to continue to help a U.K. government agency operate and maintain forensic and biometric platforms used by the country’s law enforcement entities.
The company said Tuesday work under the extended contract started in April and covers support services for the IDENT1 identity management system and the Forensic and Biometric Interim Capability, or FABrIC platform.
Northrop helped the U.K.’s Home Office manage forensic and biometric software over the past two years under a $45 million contract.
Andrew Tyler, chief executive of Northrop’s European arm, said the company aims to provide continued service to the Home Office and help address the U.K. police force’s national identity management needs.
IDENT1 is designed to analyze finger and palm prints, verify the identity of an arrested individual and help police forces and specialist agencies exchange information.
Northrop subcontracts other companies and partner with third-party suppliers to provide the FABrIC service.
