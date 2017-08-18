Wes Bush
Wes Bush, chairman, president and CEO of Northrop Grumman, has said he believes the theft of technological innovation threatens U.S. national security and economic competitiveness.
He made the statement to express support for President Donald Trump’s memorandum that seeks to investigate aspects of Chinese trade.
“This is an important action to address the serious problem of state-sponsored intellectual property theft,” said Bush, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
Trump directed the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to determine if the federal government should investigate China for any trade practices that may have a negative impact on U.S. intellectual property rights and technological development efforts.
The White House said USTR will evaluate concerns raised in the presidential memo and work with government agencies and advisory committees to determine necessary actions.
Northrop’s Wes Bush: IP Theft Harms US Economic Competition, Security
