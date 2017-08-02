A new Nutanix survey has found that federal information technology leaders that seek to upgrade and secure government data infrastructure prefer hybrid cloud platforms to public cloud models.
Nutanix said Tuesday it commissioned Market Connections to poll 150 IT decision makers across civilian, defense and intelligence agencies and found that only 39 percent of them said that public cloud platforms offer “great” cost savings.
Forty-three percent of respondents said financial applications are less than ideal to run in a public cloud, while 36 percent of federal IT professionals said mission-specific apps are less suited for public cloud platforms.
“Federal agencies are realizing that a wholesale move to the public cloud is not always the best approach to meet their desired outcomes,” said Chris Howard, vice president of federal at Nutanix.
“There is a clear opportunity to achieve the benefits of cloud with a hybrid approach, keeping predictable application workloads on-prem and using public cloud for dynamic applications that require extra capacity for finite periods of time.”
The study also found that public cloud adopters in the federal government expect to run more app workloads in private cloud platforms in the next two years.
Nutanix Survey: Federal IT Leaders Opt for Hybrid Cloud Platforms
