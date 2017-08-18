Octo Consulting Group has moved to a new 25,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Reston, Virginia, as part of the digital services provider’s expansion efforts.
The company said Tuesday its newly opened HQ at 10780 Parkridge Blvd. will house the OLabs Innovation center designed to foster collaboration opportunities for Octo employees, partners and government customers.
Mehul Sanghani, CEO of Octo Consulting, said the company has committed to serve as an information technology modernization services provider within the federal market.
The facility has open community areas, meeting rooms, private and semi-private workspaces built to encourage collaborative efforts, meetings and social gatherings.
Octo noted it aims to identify new strategies for the company to apply technology platforms to help customer agencies address tangible challenges.
The relocation comes nearly seven months after Octo acquired the SeaPort-e business unit of Laurel, Maryland-based federal digital and cloud services contractor Aquilent.
Octo Consulting Opens New Reston Corporate HQ
