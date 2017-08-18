Onvia has introduced a sales intelligence platform designed to help sales and marketing professionals identify and manage government contract leads as well as share information on those leads with distributors and channel partners.
Onvia 8 is a software-as-a-service platform that works to allow users to access data related to request for proposals and government bids, buyer profiles, competitive data, contact lists and award records, the company said Thursday.
Chris Woerner, senior vice president of product at Onvia, said Onvia 8 is built to facilitate collaboration across sales and marketing teams by offering access to data and helping them qualify and distribute contract opportunities.
The platform is designed to help users manage and qualify leads through their mobile devices as well as develop lists of expiring contracts and pursue bidding opportunities by providing them intelligence data on agencies’ federal grants, annual budgets, planned projects and capital and technology improvement plans.
Onvia Launches Sales Intell Platform for Govt Contract Lead Management
