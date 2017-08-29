Orbital ATK has rolled out a software upgrade for the U.S. Navy‘s air-launched, anti-radiation guided missiles.
The company said Monday it worked with the Navy earlier this year to test and demonstrate the Block 1 software upgrade for the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile.
Cary Ralston, an Orbital ATK vice president and general manager, said the updated software will work to help U.S. and allied forces defend against aerial threats.
AARGM is designed to hit land- and sea-based air defense threats as well as non-radar targets using global positioning system and millimeter wave guidance.
The Navy leads the AARGM acquisition program that also involves the Italian air force.
AARGM is currently used on weapon systems aboard the Navy and Marine Corps‘ FA-18C/D Hornet, FA-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.
Orbital ATK Updates Navy Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Software
