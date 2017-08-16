OSIsoft has partnered with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop security architectures and practical cybersecurity strategies.
The company said Monday it will provide NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence access to the PI System as well as collaborate with other government and industry partners in efforts to accelerate the adoption of secure technology.
Paul Geraci, senior director of OSIsoft’s intelligence and national security business, said the company seeks to help NIST address cybersecurity challenges with the PI System.
OSIsoft has contributed to the agency’s cybersecurity practice guide, titled “Situational Awareness for Electric Utilities.”
The company is also working with NCCoE and industry partners to craft guidance for manufacturers to secure industrial control systems.
OSIsoft, NIST to Collaborate on Security Architecture Development
OSIsoft has partnered with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop security architectures and practical cybersecurity strategies.
The company said Monday it will provide NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence access to the PI System as well as collaborate with other government and industry partners in efforts to accelerate the adoption of secure technology.
Paul Geraci, senior director of OSIsoft’s intelligence and national security business, said the company seeks to help NIST address cybersecurity challenges with the PI System.
OSIsoft has contributed to the agency’s cybersecurity practice guide, titled “Situational Awareness for Electric Utilities.”
The company is also working with NCCoE and industry partners to craft guidance for manufacturers to secure industrial control systems.