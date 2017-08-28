The U.S. Navy has awarded Patriot Shipping a $3.1 million firm-fixed-price contract to transport the damaged guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald to Pascagoula, Mississippi, for repairs.
The company will heavy-lift the ship from Yokosuka, Japan, to Pascagoula to undergo repairs by Huntington Ingalls Industries, the Navy said Friday.
USS Fitzgerald suffered damages as a result of its collision with a container vessel in June.
Work to bring the destroyer to HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding facility is expected to conclude by November.
Patriot Shipping is a government contractor that provides management services for marine vessels.
Patriot Shipping to Transport USS Fitzgerald to HII Facility in Mississippi
