Persistent Systems Unveils RF Module for Military, Government, Public Safety Radio Operations

Persistent Systems has begun to offer a Lower C-Band radio frequency module for its MPU5 smart radio that will operate in the frequency band used by NATO forces, federal government agencies and public safety organizations.
The company said Tuesday the new radio module is designed to support communications in the 4400 to 5000 megahertz frequency as well as provide six watts of transmit power.
Eric Stern, engineering director at Persistent, said the RF module’s 6W of transmit power will help soldiers perform long-range operations of unmanned ground vehicles.
Persistent noted that the Lower C-Band frequency is a requirement of UGV programs of record that are currently being competed.
The new radio module also adds to the modular frequency architecture of Persistent’s MPU5 mobile ad hoc networking radio, which works to support data, video and voice communications in harsh environments.
