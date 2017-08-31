POC 2017 Army Forum, Steffanie Easter Addresses Modernization

“Readiness is our Number 1 priority–there is no other Number 1–Readiness is what deters and wins wars.”
Steffanie Easter
P.O.C. 2017 ARMY FORUM, AUG. 30–Among the current issues facing our nation’s military, the U.S. Army is taking a closer look at modernization, especially that of information technology capabilities on and off the battlefield. With new developments in the cyber sector and technological advances in communications network infrastructure, the POC 2017 Army Forum served as a prime venue to discuss the IT modernization processes, priorities and policies as it applies to the defense industry.
Keynote speaker Steffanie B. Easter made several poignant remarks regarding the challenges within the career acquisition community, raising points circumventing that of intiatives and strategies in delivering capabilities to our nation’s military, acquiring resources, identifying technological difficulties in military-unique efforts and how to take that next leap into innovation–the importance of open systems and open architecture.
“We cannot afford to mortgage our future,” Easter said to the room. “We don’t have the resources, or the time. How can we take open systems and modularity to the next level? Readiness is our number one priority–there is no other number one–readiness is what deters and wins wars.”
According to Easter, the focus of the Army’s Modernization Strategy is a five-step program:
1) Protecting science and technology
2) Sustaining any critical upgrades to military systems
3) Taking risks in new developments
4) Going slow and keeping options open
5) Divesting and appropriating resources
Through developing applicable strategies in working through industry shortfalls, Easter believes that success will be found when [the Industry] takes resources, invests in new developments and delivers capabilities on time to warfighters in the field. The challenge, she says, lies in providing objective capabilities to soldiers on the ever-changing blasted landscape of warfare technology, in accelerating the programs to mass effect and enhance the U.S. Army’s ability to fight insurgents.
POC: 2017 Army Forum
Easter sees holes in the Army’s current “boots on the ground” capabilities:
“It doesn’t do our soliders any good if we can’t deliver the best technology available, on-time. If you look at the environment and listen to the news, we don’t know where we’ll be tomorrow, or next week. We need to make sure we have ‘Shovel-ready programs’ and give our soldiers what they need. We cannot afford to not have the production lines warm, not now.”
The “Shovel-ready programs” that Easter identified in modernization policies across-industry are part of what the U.S. Army is doing to leverage capabilities and put foreign threats down. Using unmanned systems, upgraded fighting vehicles and other defense measures are key aspects of this plan. Accelerating these programs will send a signal to adversaries and set the stage for the new generation of combat.
She speculates that the government contracting industry and federal agencies need to reevaluate their respective business practices and do business differently.
“We need to make some changes…We need to be more agile, leverage commerical capbilities that are out there and do that in a way that is more affordable to us as an Army.”
One aspect of the modernization strategy that requires direct attention is finding new and innovative ways of keeping a pulse on the industry, drawing attention to what soldiers need and when they need it.
Easter says that we need to work together to make these changes–from the Army to the Department of Defense, that as an industry we can change the way we do business and convey support to our soliders, and maybe change the way the industry approaches acqusition, logistics and technology.
“We’re taking a good look at ourselves,” she added. “We’re on a journey and need cooperation and collaboration from the industry, now more than ever.”
Easter poses an interesting question: How can the GovCon industry help to transform the U.S. Army into a force capable of dealing with the threats of the 21st Century? To do this, industry professionals need to cooperate and collaborate on articulating a strategic vision, one that can drive change in how the United States approaches issues of national security, and how the American soldier can best fight future conflicts. If the Army is going to be transformed–this is how it starts.
Steffanie B. Easter currently serves as the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology. In this role, Easter leads the execution of the Army’s acquisition function and the acquisition management system. Her responsibilities include providing oversight for the total life cycle management and sustainment of Army weapons systems and equipment from research and development through test and evaluation, acquisition, logistics, fielding, and disposition. She previously served as the Assistant Commander for Acqusition of Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and executed acquisition responsibilities and management accountability for six program management offices and served as the leader of the NAVAIR Acquisition/Program Management Competency, managing approximately 720 civilian and military personnel.
POC 2017 Army Forum, Steffanie Easter Addresses Modernization
“Readiness is our Number 1 priority–there is no other Number 1–Readiness is what deters and wins wars.”
Steffanie Easter
P.O.C. 2017 ARMY FORUM, AUG. 30–Among the current issues facing our nation’s military, the U.S. Army is taking a closer look at modernization, especially that of information technology capabilities on and off the battlefield. With new developments in the cyber sector and technological advances in communications network infrastructure, the POC 2017 Army Forum served as a prime venue to discuss the IT modernization processes, priorities and policies as it applies to the defense industry.
Keynote speaker Steffanie B. Easter made several poignant remarks regarding the challenges within the career acquisition community, raising points circumventing that of intiatives and strategies in delivering capabilities to our nation’s military, acquiring resources, identifying technological difficulties in military-unique efforts and how to take that next leap into innovation–the importance of open systems and open architecture.
“We cannot afford to mortgage our future,” Easter said to the room. “We don’t have the resources, or the time. How can we take open systems and modularity to the next level? Readiness is our number one priority–there is no other number one–readiness is what deters and wins wars.”
According to Easter, the focus of the Army’s Modernization Strategy is a five-step program:
1) Protecting science and technology
2) Sustaining any critical upgrades to military systems
3) Taking risks in new developments
4) Going slow and keeping options open
5) Divesting and appropriating resources
Through developing applicable strategies in working through industry shortfalls, Easter believes that success will be found when [the Industry] takes resources, invests in new developments and delivers capabilities on time to warfighters in the field. The challenge, she says, lies in providing objective capabilities to soldiers on the ever-changing blasted landscape of warfare technology, in accelerating the programs to mass effect and enhance the U.S. Army’s ability to fight insurgents.
POC: 2017 Army Forum
Easter sees holes in the Army’s current “boots on the ground” capabilities:
“It doesn’t do our soliders any good if we can’t deliver the best technology available, on-time. If you look at the environment and listen to the news, we don’t know where we’ll be tomorrow, or next week. We need to make sure we have ‘Shovel-ready programs’ and give our soldiers what they need. We cannot afford to not have the production lines warm, not now.”
The “Shovel-ready programs” that Easter identified in modernization policies across-industry are part of what the U.S. Army is doing to leverage capabilities and put foreign threats down. Using unmanned systems, upgraded fighting vehicles and other defense measures are key aspects of this plan. Accelerating these programs will send a signal to adversaries and set the stage for the new generation of combat.
She speculates that the government contracting industry and federal agencies need to reevaluate their respective business practices and do business differently.
“We need to make some changes…We need to be more agile, leverage commerical capbilities that are out there and do that in a way that is more affordable to us as an Army.”
One aspect of the modernization strategy that requires direct attention is finding new and innovative ways of keeping a pulse on the industry, drawing attention to what soldiers need and when they need it.
Easter says that we need to work together to make these changes–from the Army to the Department of Defense, that as an industry we can change the way we do business and convey support to our soliders, and maybe change the way the industry approaches acqusition, logistics and technology.
“We’re taking a good look at ourselves,” she added. “We’re on a journey and need cooperation and collaboration from the industry, now more than ever.”
Easter poses an interesting question: How can the GovCon industry help to transform the U.S. Army into a force capable of dealing with the threats of the 21st Century? To do this, industry professionals need to cooperate and collaborate on articulating a strategic vision, one that can drive change in how the United States approaches issues of national security, and how the American soldier can best fight future conflicts. If the Army is going to be transformed–this is how it starts.
Steffanie B. Easter currently serves as the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology. In this role, Easter leads the execution of the Army’s acquisition function and the acquisition management system. Her responsibilities include providing oversight for the total life cycle management and sustainment of Army weapons systems and equipment from research and development through test and evaluation, acquisition, logistics, fielding, and disposition. She previously served as the Assistant Commander for Acqusition of Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and executed acquisition responsibilities and management accountability for six program management offices and served as the leader of the NAVAIR Acquisition/Program Management Competency, managing approximately 720 civilian and military personnel.