The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International plans to integrate its scripted 9-1-1 guidance software with IBM‘s Watson-based cognitive computing platforms as part of efforts to optimize emergency call taking.
IBM said Monday it will incorporate the Watson Speech-to-Text and Watson Analytics tools into the IntelliComm criteria-based guide card software APCO International intends to field at five public safety answering points for initial system acceptance.
IntelliComm will employ Watson Speech-to-Text and other IBM machine learning tools to determine the context of emergency calls, then use Watson Analytics to help agency leaders evaluate conversations and compare them to scripted responses, the company noted.
Bill Josko, U.S. public safety practice leader at IBM’s global business services unit, said the integrated platform will aid public safety agencies’ efforts to develop training and response communications materials that meet callers’ needs.
IBM will work with information technology company Essextec on the integration effort.
Daytona Beach, Florida-based APCO represents more than 29,000 public safety communications professionals.
Public Safety Group to Integrate IBM Cognitive Computing Tech With Emergency Call Guidance Software
The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International plans to integrate its scripted 9-1-1 guidance software with IBM‘s Watson-based cognitive computing platforms as part of efforts to optimize emergency call taking.
IBM said Monday it will incorporate the Watson Speech-to-Text and Watson Analytics tools into the IntelliComm criteria-based guide card software APCO International intends to field at five public safety answering points for initial system acceptance.
IntelliComm will employ Watson Speech-to-Text and other IBM machine learning tools to determine the context of emergency calls, then use Watson Analytics to help agency leaders evaluate conversations and compare them to scripted responses, the company noted.
Bill Josko, U.S. public safety practice leader at IBM’s global business services unit, said the integrated platform will aid public safety agencies’ efforts to develop training and response communications materials that meet callers’ needs.
IBM will work with information technology company Essextec on the integration effort.
Daytona Beach, Florida-based APCO represents more than 29,000 public safety communications professionals.