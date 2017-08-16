Raytheon, Navy Add 4,000th Tomahawk Block IV Missile to Naval Fleet

Raytheon and the U.S. Navy have delivered the 4,000th unit of the company’s cruise missile platform, built to perform precision strike missions, to the naval fleet.
The company said Tuesday that the Tomahawk Block IV cruise missiles have a capacity to circle around a target for hours, shift course while in flight as well as engage targets with pinpoint accuracy and minimal collateral damage.
Raytheon will implement updates to the Tomahawk missile’s communications and navigation capacities in 2019 with other upgrades to be added over time.
“Raytheon and the U.S. Navy are modernizing Tomahawk to provide sailors with the capability they need to stay ahead of the evolving threat,” said Mike Jarrett, vice president of air warfare systems at Raytheon.
“Working with Raytheon, we plan to continue upgrading and delivering Tomahawks far into the future,” added Mark Johnson, program manager at the Naval Air Systems Command.
The company said that U.S. and U.K. forces have fired more than 2,300 Tomahawk cruise missiles to engage integrated air defense systems and perform long-range precision strike operations.
