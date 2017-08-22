Raytheon has received a potential $33.1 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to help the U.S. Navy implement a forward-looking infrared detection and identification technology designed to function in different battlefield conditions.
The company will also support the implementation of a far target locator under the Navy’s Firepower Enhancement Program, the Defense Department said Monday.
DoD noted the contract’s base period began Monday and will run through Aug. 20, 2022.
The sole-source contract also contains a five-year option period that could extend work until Aug. 20, 2027.
The Navy will obligate $820,500 at the time of award from the service branch’s research, development, test and evaluation funds for fiscal years 2016 and 2017.
Raytheon will perform contract work in McKinney, Texas.
Raytheon to Help Navy Implement IR Detector, Target Locator
