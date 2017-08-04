The U.S. Air Force has moved its plans to launch two Lockheed Martin-built military satellites from late 2017 to 2018 due to different circumstances, Spaceflight Now reported Wednesday.
The Air Force told the publication it postponed the Oct. 11 launch of the fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite because of a technical issue with a power regulator unit that needs to be addressed through system modification.
The service branch has yet to determine a new launch date for AEHF 4.
The Defense Department said the deployment of the fourth Space Based Infrared Systems-Geosynchronous missile warning satellite has been tentatively delayed from Nov. 9 to Jan. 18 due to an updated prioritization of SBIRS program resources.
Both satellites were slated for liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard United Launch Alliance-made Atlas V rockets, the report noted.
Report: Air Force Reschedules Launch of 2 Lockheed-Built Satellites to 2018
