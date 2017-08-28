The General Services Administration has begun to solicit proposals for the first task order under the third phase of a governmentwide effort to protect civilian government agency websites from cyber attacks, FCW reported Friday.
The initial task order under the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program Phase 3 will cover “Group B” agencies such as the departments of Agriculture, Energy, Interior, Transportation and Veterans Affairs; the Office of Personnel Management and the Executive Office of the President.
GSA could spend $2.75 billion to $3.4 billion across all agencies under CDM Phase 3, which is focused on boundary protection and incident response, the report noted.
Eric Trexler, executive director for civilian and national security programs at McAfee, told FCW the task order will likely have a one-year base period valued at $500 million as well as five option years.
The task order will be open for bids through Sept. 21, according to the report.
GSA Unveils First Task Order for CDM Program Phase 3
The General Services Administration has begun to solicit proposals for the first task order under the third phase of a governmentwide effort to protect civilian government agency websites from cyber attacks, FCW reported Friday.
The initial task order under the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program Phase 3 will cover “Group B” agencies such as the departments of Agriculture, Energy, Interior, Transportation and Veterans Affairs; the Office of Personnel Management and the Executive Office of the President.
GSA could spend $2.75 billion to $3.4 billion across all agencies under CDM Phase 3, which is focused on boundary protection and incident response, the report noted.
Eric Trexler, executive director for civilian and national security programs at McAfee, told FCW the task order will likely have a one-year base period valued at $500 million as well as five option years.
The task order will be open for bids through Sept. 21, according to the report.