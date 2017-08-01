Reports: New Boeing Unit to Develop Avionics Tech for Military, Commercial Clients

Boeing has formed a new business unit that will develop aircraft controls and electronics systems as part of the company’s technology insourcing efforts, Fox Business reported Monday.
The report said Boeing Avionics will focus on market areas such as navigation and flight controls for commercial and military aircraft platforms.
Allan Brown, a Boeing vice president and program director, will lead the new unit that plans to hire as many as 600 employees through 2019.
Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg told employees in an internal memo obtained by Reuters the company aims to “further drive cost down and value up for our customers” with the formation of avionics segment.
Reuters reported that Boeing Avionics will absorb the company’s electronics products group that currently produces vehicle management systems, remote data/remote interface units, computing systems and signal intelligence tools.
