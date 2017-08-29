Roboteam has received two orders to deliver 75 micro tactical ground robot designed to support U.S. and international military missions.
The company said Tuesday that it has begun to produce and deliver the all-terrain MTGR units which can help conduct explosive ordnance disposal as well as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material-related missions.
“We are proud to provide agencies across the globe with our advanced MTGR platform and will continue to innovate in order to support them,” said Shahar Abuhazira, Roboteam CEO.
“Roboteam engineers have a direct line of communication with end users allowing us to quickly adapt production and provide the technology to meet their immediate needs.”
Roboteam noted that the MTGR platform features stair-climbing, advanced vision and modularity capacities to help perform surveillance missions from a safe distance.
API Technologies helps Roboteam manufacture MTGR and other specialized robotics platforms from Windber, Pennsylvania.
Roboteam Lands Orders for 75 Micro Tactical Ground Robot Systems
