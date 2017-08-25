Rockwell Collins has delivered to the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command a GPS platform designed to provide anti-jam protection capability to various aerial platforms.
The Digital GPS Anti-Jam Receiver is based on open systems architecture that works to provide jamming resistance and anti-spoofing functionality to fixed-wing aircraft, transport planes, bombers, unmanned aircraft systems and other aerial platforms, the company said Thursday.
Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager of communication, navigation and electronic warfare systems at Rockwell Collins, said DIGAR seeks to provide warfighters with positioning, navigation and timing information.
The U.S. Special Operations Command’s program executive office for fixed wing oversees testing and integration work on the new anti-jam system.
The company has delivered at least 100,000 anti-jam platforms to the service branch for integration with various aircraft and weapons systems in the past decade.
Rockwell Collins Hands Over GPS Anti-Jam Tech to Air Force
Rockwell Collins has delivered to the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command a GPS platform designed to provide anti-jam protection capability to various aerial platforms.
The Digital GPS Anti-Jam Receiver is based on open systems architecture that works to provide jamming resistance and anti-spoofing functionality to fixed-wing aircraft, transport planes, bombers, unmanned aircraft systems and other aerial platforms, the company said Thursday.
Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager of communication, navigation and electronic warfare systems at Rockwell Collins, said DIGAR seeks to provide warfighters with positioning, navigation and timing information.
The U.S. Special Operations Command’s program executive office for fixed wing oversees testing and integration work on the new anti-jam system.
The company has delivered at least 100,000 anti-jam platforms to the service branch for integration with various aircraft and weapons systems in the past decade.