Romanian Defense Minister Adrian Tutuianu has signed a letter addressed to the U.S government that expresses the European country’s intent to buy Bell Helicopter-built attack helicopters.
Tutuianu, Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose and other senior government officials discussed the planned purchase with Bell Helicopter representatives at a meeting held last week, the Romanian government said in a press release published Thursday.
Bell Helicopter and Romania’s ministry of economy aim to conduct further talks on the establishment of a joint venture and technology transfer efforts that will support the production of helicopters in Romania.
Romania looks to invest $11.6 billion under a 10-year defense procurement plan that includes attack helicopters, F-16 fighter aircraft and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.
Romania Signs Letter of Intent to Procure Bell Helicopter-Built Attack Helos
