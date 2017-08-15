Reynolds, Smith & Hills has received a potential five-year, $30 million contract from NASA to provide architectural engineering and design services for a mobile launcher modification effort at the Florida-based Kennedy Space Center.
NASA said Saturday RS&H will develop and modify electrical, mechanical and structural systems to help renovate KSC’s mobile launcher platform under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
The company will also help the space agency modify ground support systems, ground support equipment and facility infrastructure at the center.
Merritt Island, Florida-based RS&H offers fully integrated architecture, engineering and consulting services to support air, land and space facility and infrastructure projects.
RS&H to Help Renovate Mobile Launcher at NASA Kennedy Space Center
Reynolds, Smith & Hills has received a potential five-year, $30 million contract from NASA to provide architectural engineering and design services for a mobile launcher modification effort at the Florida-based Kennedy Space Center.
NASA said Saturday RS&H will develop and modify electrical, mechanical and structural systems to help renovate KSC’s mobile launcher platform under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
The company will also help the space agency modify ground support systems, ground support equipment and facility infrastructure at the center.
Merritt Island, Florida-based RS&H offers fully integrated architecture, engineering and consulting services to support air, land and space facility and infrastructure projects.