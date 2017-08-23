Saab Lands UK Tactical Engagement Simulation Service Extension

Saab has received a three-year, $25.9 million contract extension from the U.K. ministry of defense to provide managed tactical engagement simulation services for the British army.
The British army uses Saab’s Deployable TES platform to help Light Role Battle Groups perform overseas training exercises as part of their collective training efforts, the company said Monday.
DTES is built to simulate the impact of direct and indirect fire, monitor individual instrumented troops and vehicles as well as collect training data for the After Action Review process.
Asa Thegstrom, head of the training and simulation unit at Saab’s Dynamics business area, said the company’s technical and exercise training support staff have supported up to seven British army exercises annually since 2009.
The company provides infrastructure, support personnel and instrumentation to the service branch using the managed service model.
