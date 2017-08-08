SAIC to Continue Enterprise IT Support for National Institute of Mental Health; Bob Genter Comments

Bob Genter
Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential five-year, $48 million task order to continue to provide information technology services to the National Institute of Mental Health.
SAIC said Tuesday it will help NMIH plan, implement and manage the institute’s technology environment under the task order.
“We are excited to grow our health portfolio and provide enterprise services to NIMH’s mission,” said Bob Genter, senior vice president and general manager of SAIC’s federal civilian customer group.
“Our support services help to maintain efficient collection, processing, and dissemination of management, administrative, and programmatic information for NIMH,” Genter added.
The task order was awarded through the National Institutes of Health‘s Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 contract vehicle and will encompass infrastructure and desktop support, custom software development, maintenance and enhancement services.
NMIH is one of the 27 facilities that make up NIH and serves the lead federal agency for mental research initiatives.
